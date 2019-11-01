Russia, Turkey begin joint patrols near Syrian-Turkish border

Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-01 22:36:15|Editor: Mu Xuequan

Video Player Close

MOSCOW, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- The first joint patrol of Russian and Turkish troops on Friday began its mission near the Syrian-Turkish border, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The patrol consists of nine vehicles, including a BTR-82 armored personnel carrier, Tigr and Typhoon armored vehicles of the Russian military police and Kirpi armored vehicles of the Turkish border service.

The route of the patrol exceeds 110 km starting from the Derbisia customs checkpoint and moving westwards along the border.

The patrols are part of a memorandum signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Oct. 22 in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi.

Russian military police, in cooperation with Syrian border service, will also provide assistance in ensuring public safety and law enforcement, as well as monitoring the withdrawal of the Kurdish People's Protection Units to a 30-km distance from the border, the statement said.