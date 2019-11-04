CIIE presents opportunities to boost Panama's exports, says Panamanian official

Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-04 12:33:17|Editor: Li Xia

Video Player Close

PANAMA CITY, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- The upcoming second China International Import Expo (CIIE), to start in Shanghai on Tuesday, provides opportunities for Panama to boost exports, a top Panamanian official has said.

Frank Rodriguez, adviser to Panama's Minister of Commerce and Industry Ramon Martinez, recently told Xinhua that representatives of some 40 Panamanian companies will attend the CIIE, almost doubling the number at last year's inaugural expo.

Both Martinez and Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade Juan Carlos Sosa will join the delegation to the second CIIE, Rodriguez said.

To seek more business opportunities at the second CIIE, Panama consulted Chinese business veterans as well as experts at the Chinese embassy here, to identify the most attractive products, he said.

"We want to keep propping up Panamanian products for entry into China's market, such as high quality tropical fruits," said Rodriguez, recalling that Panamanian pineapples generated a lot of interest in the Chinese market last year.

Panama's "seafood companies are also focusing on products that can penetrate (the Chinese market), such as cobia," Rodriguez said.

To improve its chances of reaching trade agreements with China, the government has created an "agricultural cabinet" and taken steps to ensure food safety, said the adviser.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has issued a press release detailing the products to be showcased at the second CIIE through Nov. 10, including coffee, seafood, preserves, cheese, liquor, palm hearts and microbrewed beer, among others.