Experts say China's vision for future development benefits world

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- The vision of China's ruling party for the country's future development can benefit the world, experts and scholars have said in the wake of the fourth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

The session focused on how to uphold and improve the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics and advance the modernization of China's system and capacity for governance. A communique was released after the session, highlighting the strengths of China's systems.

Monywa Aung Shin, member of the Central Committee of Myanmar's ruling National League for Democracy and editor-in-chief of D-wave Journal, said that the session is of great significance not only for China but also for other countries in the world, including Myanmar.

China's development is irresistible, and its neighboring countries and the participants in Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation will achieve mutual benefits and win-win results by boarding the express train of China's development, the editor-in-chief said.

Choo Jaewoo, a professor at South Korea's Kyung Hee University, said the communique clarified the direction and elaborated the blueprint for advancing the modernization of China's system and capacity for governance, which is key to China's future development.

China's development contributes a lot to regional and global peace, development and prosperity, Choo added.

Martin Albrow, a pioneer British scholar in the study of globalization, said other regions and countries should pay attention to China's latest measures on modernizing its system and capacity for governance, as there hide the secrets of China's growth.

Khairy Tourk, a professor of economics at the Stuart School of Business of the Illinois Institute of Technology, said he noticed that the communique emphasizes law-based governance.

Law-based governance, he added, will help create a fair society with increasing transparency, which will in turn raise economic benefits and safeguard social stability.

China follows the principles of peaceful coexistence and stands ready to share the fruits of its development with other countries, and that is why China is popular around the world, said Tourk, adding that the BRI serves as a concrete example of the principle and is bringing benefits to many people worldwide.

Denis Merzlyuk, a researcher at Ukraine's Kyiv National Linguistic University, said that the CPC's self-reform and self-improvement at key phases are important guarantees of the continuation of China's reform and development.

China's development path and model have greatly inspired other developing countries in choosing their own development paths, Merzlyuk said.