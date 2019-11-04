Mainland criticizes Taiwan authority's denigration of new preferential policies

Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-04 20:52:01|Editor: huaxia

Video Player Close

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Monday denounced Taiwan authority's denigration of the mainland's new policies for promoting cross-Strait economic and cultural exchanges and cooperation.

Known as the "26 measures," the new policies were unveiled by the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office and the National Development and Reform Commission earlier on Monday.

When businesses and people on both sides welcome the new measures, Taiwan's mainland affairs authority is eager to make irresponsible remarks to denigrate and discredit them, further exposing their dark mentality of being enemies of the interests of Taiwan compatriots, said Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesman for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office.

Ma said that the same slander came from Taiwan's mainland affairs authority and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities more than a year ago when the mainland announced the "31 measures" to promote cross-Strait economic and cultural ties.

The truth is that the "31 measures" have been warmly welcomed by Taiwan compatriots, and more and more Taiwan compatriots and enterprises are benefiting from them, according to Ma.

The mainland's new "26 measures" are introduced to further address Taiwan compatriots' needs and to enable them to share opportunities for development in the mainland in broader areas, while Taiwan's DPP administration has "turned a deaf ear to the voices of the people and turned a blind eye to their difficulties."

Ma pointed out that the DPP administration has constantly put obstacles in the way of the interests and well-being of Taiwan compatriots.

Taiwan's mainland affairs authority's remarks were not surprising, said Ma.

"It is conceivable that the more good and practical things we do and the more problems we solve for the benefit of Taiwan compatriots, the more negatively they will react," said Ma.

Ma stressed that compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are all of the same family.

The mainland will continue to do what is in the best interest of the compatriots on both sides of the Strait, said Ma, adding that those who go against the interests of Taiwan compatriots will eventually be abandoned by the people.