Animated adventure film "Pets United" to hit Chinese theaters

BEIJING, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- "Pets United," an animated adventure film, is set for theatrical release on the Chinese mainland on Friday, Nov. 8, according to an official poster released for the film.

A Chinese-German joint production, the film is directed by Reinhard Klooss, whose best known works include the 2010 German animated comedy adventure film "Animals United."

"Pets United" follows a group of spoiled pets led by an elegant pet cat named Belle, who join forces with a stray dog named Roger and an abandoned robot named Bob amid the chaos of a robot takeover. The pets band together to survive the attack and save their homes.