China, Thailand pledge closer cooperation in multilateral platforms, promoting freer world economy

BANGKOK, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- China and Thailand on Tuesday said they will further enhance cooperation in multilateral mechanisms and join hands to cope with growing protectionism to push forward a more open and balanced world economy.

According to a joint press statement released during Chinese Premier Li Keqiang's official visit to the Southeast Asian country, China and Thailand agree to increase cooperation and coordination in such platforms as the United Nations (UN), Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation and the Asia-Europe Meeting, and safeguard the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

China and Thailand also pledge to work together to safeguard the rules-based multilateral trade system, and jointly make economic globalization more open, inclusive, balanced and beneficial to all.

The two sides said they are satisfied with the strong, stable and reciprocal relations between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

China and Thailand will make more efforts to maintain the vitality of the China-ASEAN strategic partnership and make the partnership a key pillar of peace, stability, prosperity and sustainable development in the region, the statement said.

The two countries also said they support relevant parties to fully and effectively implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, calling for more practical cooperation in such field as marine environment protection to make the South China Sea a sea of peace, stability and prosperity.

During Li's four-day stay in Bangkok, he also attended the 22nd China-ASEAN (10+1) leaders' meeting, the 22nd ASEAN-China, Japan and South Korea (10+3) leaders' meeting, and the 14th East Asia Summit.