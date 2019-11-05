China's top auditor elected member of UN Board of Auditors

Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-05 20:09:50|Editor: huaxia

BEIJING, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- Hu Zejun, head of the National Audit Office (NAO) has been elected as a member of the United Nations Board of Auditors (UNBA) during the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly, the NAO announced Tuesday.

Hu will hold the position from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2026, said a statement posted on the website of the NAO.

Hu's election will facilitate China's fulfillment of its international obligations and will promote the progress of China's auditing undertaking, said an official with the NAO.

Established in 1946, the UNBA has three members and is in charge of auditing the accounts of the UN organizations.