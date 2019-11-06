China issues euro-denominated sovereign bonds in Paris

Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-06 12:34:20|Editor: huaxia

BEIJING, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese government has just successfully issued 4 billion euro-denominated sovereign bonds in Paris as an important action to support the building of Paris international financial center and deepen financial cooperation between China and France as well as China and Europe, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday.

Xi made the remarks while holding talks with visiting French President Emmanuel Macron at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

This is the first time China has issued the euro-denominated sovereign bonds since 2004, according to Xi.