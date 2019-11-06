Interview: Committed to China market, Danone eyes more opening-up opportunities

Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-06 17:20:37|Editor: Li Xia

SHANGHAI, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- French food giant Danone sees more opportunities in the Chinese market as the country further opens up to the world.

Calling China "a country full of opportunities," Bertrand Austruy, general secretary and executive president of Danone, said the China International Import Expo (CIIE) provided a unique opportunity for the company to bring quality products from around the world to Chinese consumers.

The company introduced over 120 products to this year's expo, and nearly 10 are new to the Chinese market. A year before the 2020 edition of the CIIE, Danone, together with more than 100 other companies, has signed up for the next event.

Danone has been attaching great importance to the Chinese market and committed to long-term development in the country, he said.

Already in China for over three decades, Danone has been the witness, participant and beneficiary of China's reform and opening up. The country is now the company's second-largest regional market in the world, contributing 9 percent of Danone's global sales last year.

"The openness of China's trade environment, the development of e-commerce and the establishment of free trade zones have enabled Danone to bring the best products to China very fast," Austruy said.

By seizing opportunities that come with China's further opening up, Danone will continue to bring more quality products to China and advance research and innovation in the Chinese market, he said.