Deputy head of liaison office of China's central gov't in HKSAR condemns escalating violence in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- An official with the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) condemned escalating violence in the region following a knife attack against a candidate running for district council election Wednesday.

Qiu Hong, deputy head of the liaison office, said violence in Hong Kong is intensifying from vandalism to murder, and some rioters are trying to push Hong Kong into an abyss with those who manipulated behind.

Junius Ho, an HKSAR lawmaker running for the re-election in district council of Tuen Mun, was stabbed in the left side of his chest by a male in his election campaign event near Richland Garden, Tuen Mun, on Wednesday morning.

Ho was sent to a hospital and fortunately not in a life-threatening condition. Two of Ho's colleagues sustained injuries in hands and arms.

Qiu said the attack is sheer murder with the rioter stabbing his knife into the lawmaker's chest in broad daylight.

The liaison office also strongly condemns vandalism against mainland companies, Xinhua News Agency's office, lawmakers' offices and all other legal businesses in Hong Kong, as well as violence against innocent citizens, said Qiu.

The liaison office fully supports the HKSAR government and the local police to enforce the law strictly and stop violence and chaos, he said.