10 killed in Houthi missile attack on Yemen's Mocha

ADEN, Yemen, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Iran-allied Houthi rebels fired a number of ballistic missiles against pro-government military bases in Yemen's Red Sea coastal city of Mocha on Wednesday evening, leaving 10 people killed, a security official told Xinhua.

"Around four ballistic missiles were fired by the Houthi rebels against different military bases and civil institutions in Mocha," the pro-government security source said on condition of anonymity.

Two of the ballistic missiles struck the food warehouses of the pro-government military forces, leaving six people killed and several others injured, the source added.

The Houthi-fired ballistic missiles also targeted a military base of the pro-government Giants Brigades, he said.

Residents confirmed to Xinhua that explosives-laden drones were used during the Houthi attack against Mocha.

They said around four civilians were killed when an explosives-laden drone struck their residential neighborhood.

The pro-government forces captured the strategic city of Mocha on Yemen's western Red Sea coast following ferocious battles against the Houthis in 2017.

The Houthi rebels seized the northern Yemeni provinces, including the capital Sanaa, in late 2014, forcing President Abdu-Rabbu Mansour Hadi and his government into exile in neighboring Saudi Arabia.

A coalition formed by Saudi Arabia and several other Arab countries intervened militarily in the Yemeni conflict against the the Houthis in March 2015, in response to an official request from Hadi to protect Yemen and roll back Iran's influence.