Giant panda Tian Tian is seen resting on a tree at the newly-opened Jiawuhai Giant Panda Conservation and Research Park in Jiuzhaigou County, the Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 6, 2019. The Jiawuhai Giant Panda Conservation and Research Park officially opened here on Wednesday. The facility will serve as the new home for four giant pandas, namely Xin Xin, Tian Tian, Hai Hai and Xiao Liwu (meaning "Little Gift" in Chinese), which come from the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)
Jiawuhai Giant Panda Conservation and Research Park opens in SW China
Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-07 08:04:15|Editor: ZD
