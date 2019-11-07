Senior Chinese legislator calls for more parliamentary exchanges with Japan

Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-07 12:32:22|Editor: huaxia

TOKYO, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese legislator Wan Exiang said during a visit in Tokyo that China is ready to strengthen parliamentary exchanges with Japan to better promote the improvement and development of bilateral relations.

Wan, vice chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee of China, was visiting Japan for the meeting of Group of 20 parliament speakers in Tokyo from Sunday to Thursday.

During the visit, Wan met with Tadamori Oshima, speaker of the House of Representatives of the Japanese parliament and Yoshimasa Hayashi, Chief Secretary of Japan-China Parliamentary Friendship Association.

Wan said that as bilateral relations are developing steadily, the two sides should work together to ensure Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Japan next spring to be a complete success. China is ready to strengthen parliamentary exchanges with Japan to better promote the improvement and development of bilateral relations, he added.

The Japanese side expressed that it attaches great importance to bilateral relations as well as exchanges and dialogues between the two legislatures. Meanwhile, the Japanese side is eagerly awaiting and willing to make active efforts for President Xi's visit to the country.

In a keynote speech delivered at the meeting of Group of 20 parliament speakers, Wan said that in the face of major changes in the world, all parties should work together for win-win cooperation in difficult times, uphold multilateralism and free trade, promote the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and make positive contributions to world economic growth and global governance.

The Chinese side will adhere to the path of peaceful development, continue to jointly build the Belt and Road with high quality and build a community with a shared future for mankind, he added.