A staff member shows a cardiac pacemaker (L) weighing only about 2 grams and a common one (R) at the Medtronic booth at the Medical Equipment and Healthcare Products exhibition area during the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 7, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
2nd CIIE: Medical Equipment and Healthcare Products exhibition area
Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-08 10:58:28|Editor: Xiang Bo
