China's performing arts market expands: report

BEIJING, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's performing arts market grew 5 percent year on year to 51.41 billion yuan (about 7.34 billion U.S. dollars) in 2018, according to an annual industry report.

The figure of the market included 2.9 billion yuan from rural markets, up 10.22 percent from the previous year, a report issued by China Association of Performing Arts showed.

Revenue from ticket sale was 18.22 billion yuan, which contributed the most to the performing arts market, while government subsidies made up 13.58 billion yuan.