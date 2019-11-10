China express delivery index expands

Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-10 09:02:06|Editor: huaxia

Video Player Close

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's express delivery sector saw rapid expansion in October, according to an industry index.

The China express delivery index stood at 104.6 percent in October, up 1.2 percentage points from September, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.

The index, compiled based on data from large logistics firms operating delivery services, provides a perspective on business activity in the economy.

The sub-index for rural delivery stood at 104.7 percent in October, up 1 percentage point from a month earlier, indicating rising demand in the rural areas.

The sub-index for cross-border delivery was 103.2 percent in October, up 0.4 percentage points from a month earlier.

The sub-index for business express was 105.6 percent in October, up 0.2 percentage points from a month earlier, indicating active business activities in the month.