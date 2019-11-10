Over 230 companies sign up for 3rd CIIE

Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-10 17:30:04|Editor: Xiang Bo

SHANGHAI, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- More than 230 companies from all over the world have signed up for the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, with their combined pre-ordered exhibition area exceeding 84,000 square meters, the expo organizer said Sunday.

Among them are more than 80 Fortune Global 500 companies or industrial leaders, with a total exhibition space of more than 50,000 square meters, said Sun Chenghai, vice director of the CIIE Bureau, at the closing of the second CIIE.