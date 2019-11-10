China's futures trade up about 37 pct in first 10 months

Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-10 18:18:45|Editor: Xiang Bo

Video Player Close

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's trading of futures climbed 37.38 percent in the first 10 months from a year earlier to 235.43 trillion yuan (33.66 trillion U.S. dollars), according to the China Futures Association.

In October alone, the trading stood at 21.11 trillion yuan, up 25.49 percent year on year, but was 21.69 percent lower from September.

In terms of bourses, the October turnover of the Shanghai Futures Exchange was 7.4 trillion yuan, accounting for 35.05 percent of the national market, up 20.77 percent year on year, but down 33.42 percent month on month.

The turnover of the China Financial Futures Exchange in October was 5.33 trillion yuan, accounting for 25.23 percent of the national market, up 154.38 percent year on year, and down 10.79 percent month on month.

The Dalian Commodity Exchange handled 4.87 trillion yuan of transactions in October, accounting for 23.07 percent of the national market, up 15.10 percent year on year, and down 14.03 percent month on month.

The transactions of the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange in October stood at 2.71 trillion yuan, accounting for 12.85 percent of the national market, up 2.43 percent year on year, and down 10.05 percent month on month.

The Shanghai International Energy Exchange had 801.46 billion yuan of transactions in October, accounting for 3.8 percent of the national market, down 53.43 percent year on year and 32.76 percent month on month.