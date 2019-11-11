Drama performances by young students to be staged in Beijing

Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-11 16:17:59|Editor: Li Xia

Video Player Close

BEIJING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- A series of drama performances by young students will be staged in Beijing from Nov. 21 to Dec. 4 to display the results of drama education for young boys and girls on campus, according to organizers.

Themed on patriotism, Chinese traditional culture and core socialist values, most of the performances were submitted by schools and selected by experts, according to the organizers.

The event was founded in 2017 by the Beijing Municipal Education Commission and the China National Theatre for Children, which have joined hands in recent years in bringing excellent actors and actresses, directors and playwrights to campuses for young students.

Organizers will also distribute reading materials on revolutionary history for children in kindergartens, primary and middle schools for free.