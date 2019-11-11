1 Palestinian killed by Israeli soldiers in southern West Bank

Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-11 21:03:59|Editor: xuxin

RAMALLAH, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- At least one Palestinian was killed on Monday and dozens injured during clashes between Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli soldiers in southern West Bank, medics said.

The Palestinian Authority Health Ministry said in a short text message that a Palestinian young man was shot dead by Israeli soldiers' gunfire at al-Aroob refugee camp.

The ministry said that a Palestinian young man was brought to the hospital with critical wounds in his chest caused by Israeli soldier gunfire, adding that dozens were treated for inhaling Israeli army tear gas.

It said that after a short while, the young man succumbed to his critical wounds in the hospital, adding that another Palestinian young man was shot in both of his legs whose conditions were stable.

Earlier on Monday, clashes broke out between dozens of Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli army soldiers at al-Aroob and al-Fawar refugee camps north of Hebron.

The clashes broke out after the Palestinians organized a rally marking 15 years for the death of late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, who died in a French hospital in November, 2004.