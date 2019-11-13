China ready to advance relations with France to new level, says Chinese VP

Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-13 21:57:01|Editor: huaxia

PARIS, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to work with France to implement the consensus of the heads of state of the two countries and push China-France and China-Europe relations to a new level, said visiting Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan.

Wang made the remarks on Monday during his meeting here with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace.

Calling Macron's state visit to China last week "a great success", Wang said the heads of state of the two countries had carried out in-depth and friendly exchanges and reached a series of strategic consensus.

The exchanges demonstrated the determination of China and France to deepen political mutual trust, promote pragmatic cooperation, and work together to meet global challenges under the new situation, and sent a positive signal to the international community, he noted.

Both China and France are major countries of history and culture and bear an important responsibility to the world today. History, reality and the future have "closely linked our two countries," Wang said.

According the Chinese vice president, the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and France is embodied in the common thinking and similar views on the future and destiny of human society, as well as in the concrete actions to safeguard multilateralism and promote the improvement of global governance.

Macron recalled with pleasure his recent visit to China and thanked the Chinese side for its warm reception and thoughtful arrangements. He said the in-depth exchanges with President Xi Jinping have deepened the friendship between the two sides and resulted in many important consensuses.

France will unswervingly develop friendly relations with China, further strengthen practical cooperation with China in various fields such as investment, trade and economy, as well as climate change, jointly uphold strong multilateralism, and contribute to the building of a more balanced international order, said Macron.

The Chinese vice president is in France to attend the second Paris Peace Forum from Nov. 11 to 13, at the invitation of the French side.