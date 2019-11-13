Eritrea launches first phase of Chinese-contracted road project

Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-13 23:47:07|Editor: Mu Xuequan

ADDIS ABABA, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Eritrean government and the Chinese construction company China SFECO Group have launched the first phase of the Adi-Guadad-Akordet road infrastructure project that features two-lane 134-km new asphalt road.

The first phase of the project, which is said to cover 30-km connecting the Red Sea nation's Habela and Cheatat areas, was launched earlier this week by the Eritrean government and the Chinese contractor SFECO Group, according to the Eritrean government.

The first phase of the road project, which is expected to be accomplished within two years period, was official launched by senior Eritrean government officials, including head of the ruling People's Front for Democracy and Justice (PFDJ)'s Economic Affairs Hagos Gebrehiwet, the Eritrean Minister of Public Works Abraha Asfeha, as well as the Chinese Ambassador to Eritrea Yang Zigang, among others.

Asfeha noted during the launching event that the old road connecting the Eritrean capital Asmara with Gash Barka region passing through Keren was "very narrow with rolling mountainous topography that limits the driving speed and open to high risk."

"The new road will be of high standard and it will shorten the existing Asmara-Akordet road by 20 km and that will have strategic economic importance," the report by the Eritrean Ministry of Information quoted Asfeha as saying.

Yang also emphasized that the cooperation among Eritrea and China has been strengthened continuously since the two countries established diplomatic ties back in 1993.

The Chinese ambassador also noted that the Chinese SFECO construction company "has vast experience and capacity to construct the road and is expected the Eritrean nationals that join the program will gain substantial experience," according to the report.