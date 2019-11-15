Carrie Lam condemns attack on HKSAR official in London

Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-15 10:50:21|Editor: huaxia

HONG KONG, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chief Executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam on Friday strongly condemned the attack on a senior HKSAR official attending a conference in London.

Expressing her outrage over the attack on Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng on Thursday local time, Carrie Lam said in a statement such a savage act breached the bottom line of any civilized society.

Cheng was injured after being besieged and assaulted by a group of protesters when she was walking toward the meeting hall to attend a lecture held by Chartered Institute of Arbitrators.

Lam also urged local police to actively investigate the case and bring the attackers to justice.