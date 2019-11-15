Int'l experts hail Xi's speech at BRICS forum

Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-15 14:57:34|Editor: huaxia

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's speech at the BRICS business forum on Wednesday in the Brazilian capital of Brasilia offered new insights on future practical cooperation among the BRICS countries, international experts and scholars said.

They said that Xi's proposal on the BRICS Partnership on New Industrial Revolution will help the five member countries achieve high-quality economic development and demonstrates China's determination to expand opening-up and invite the world to share China's development opportunities.

Xi's speech demonstrates that the BRICS mechanism not only provides an opportunity for its member countries -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- and partners to enhance their ability to participate in global affairs and advance economic cooperation, but also offers an opportunity to forge harmony and partnership among civilizations, said Georgy Toloraya, executive director of the Russian National Committee on BRICS Research.

Xi, in his speech, called for the development of the BRICS Partnership on New Industrial Revolution to help the BRICS economies achieve high-quality development, which is thus of vital importance, said B. R. Deepak, a professor at India's Jawaharlal Nehru University.

BRICS cooperation can better promote technology and industrial transfers among member countries, effectively defuse the current trend of rising protectionism, and strengthen South-South Cooperation, the professor added.

Ahmed Helmy, a professor of international economics at Egypt's Al-Azhar University, said that cooperation among the BRICS countries will promote investment, economic cooperation and trade, help member countries achieve higher rates of development, and bring the global economy to a better place.

Humayun Iqbal Shami, chairman of the Islamabad-based think tank Pakistan Economic Forum, said that Xi's speech has provided ideas not only for BRICS cooperation, but also for world economic and development issues, noting that Xi called on the BRICS economies to achieve high-quality development and invited the world to take advantage of China's development opportunities.

The Chinese president's address has fully demonstrated his country's determination and confidence in maintaining an open world economy, and its contribution to the global trade and economy is impressive to all, said Ikenna Emewu, executive director of the Afri-China Media Center based in Nigeria.

Xi's speech has demonstrated that China is consistent with its cause for global economic advancement and a community with a shared future for mankind, said Rose Fumpa Makano, a researcher at Dag Hammarskjold Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies at Zambia's Copperbelt University.

"It is only prudent that the international community takes advantage of these trade opportunities being presented by China in its efforts to encourage an open global economy to the benefit of humanity," said the expert.