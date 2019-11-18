Meeting of World Media Summit presidium opens in Shanghai

Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-18 10:46:18|Editor: huaxia

SHANGHAI, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- The fourth meeting of the World Media Summit (WMS) presidium opened Monday in Shanghai, east China.

Cai Mingzhao, executive president of the WMS and president of Xinhua News Agency, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

Senior executives of 13 media organizations from 11 countries, including the Agence France-Presse (AFP), Al Jazeera Media Network, the Associated Press, BBC, Kyodo News, Naspers South Africa, Reuters, Folha de S. Paulo Press Group of Brazil, International News Agency and Radio Sputnik, TASS Russian News Agency, the Hindu Group, Xinhua and ANSA, attended the meeting.