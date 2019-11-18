China's border region Guangxi sees robust growth in foreign trade in first 10 months

Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-18 20:56:40|Editor: Yurou

NANNING, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region saw its foreign trade volume reach 384.11 billion yuan (54.76 billion U.S. dollars) in the first 10 months of the year, up 12.9 percent year on year, local authorities said Monday.

In the first 10 months, Guangxi's trade with countries along the Belt and Road (B&R) reported a year-on-year increase of 12.3 percent to reach 208.13 billion yuan, according to the customs authorities of Nanning, the regional capital.

The growth was 2.9 percentage points higher than that of the country's foreign trade to B&R countries over the period.

From January to October, the region's exports totaled 212.37 billion yuan, up 21.4 percent, while its imports rose 3.8 percent to 171.74 billion yuan.

Guangxi's trade with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations hit 190.5 billion yuan over the period, up 11.9 percent year on year, accounting for 49.6 percent of the region's foreign trade.