China, U.S. defense ministers meet, agree to deepen pragmatic cooperation

BANGKOK, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe met the United States Secretary of Defense Mark Esper here Monday, with both sides reaching the consensus to deepen mutual trust so as to make bilateral military relations a stabilizer for the China-U.S. relationship, Chinese Defense Ministry Spokesperson Wu Qian said here on Monday.

The meeting is "positive and constructive", with both sides agreeing that "the China-U.S. military relationship is an important part of bilateral relations, and developing a healthy and stable bilateral military relationship would benefit not only China and the United States, but also regional and world peace and stability," Wu said.

The two militaries will firmly implement the consensuses reached by leaders of the two countries, deepen pragmatic cooperation, properly contain divergence, so as to make the bilateral military relationship the stabilizer of bilateral relations, he added.

Wei reiterated China's firm position on the issues of Taiwan, South China Sea, and issues related to Hong Kong. He stressed that China has always been dedicated to solving the Taiwan issue with peaceful means, and China's determination to safeguard the territorial sovereignty over the South China Sea is unwavering. He asked the U.S. side to handle the Taiwan issue with caution, and stop flexing muscles on the South China Sea.