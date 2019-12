Source: Xinhua| 2019-12-29 20:49:58|Editor: ZX

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 29, 2019 shows workers inspecting in a photovoltaic power generation project in Longshan Town of Cixi City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Located on the beach of Longshan Town, the massive photovoltaic power station went into official operation Sunday. With a total installed capacity of 340MW, the project is expected to generate 375 million kWh of electricity annually. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)