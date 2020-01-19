China two wins in YOG mixed doubles curling

Source: Xinhua| 2020-01-19 08:47:27|Editor: ZX

LAUSANNE, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Denmark/China emerged as winners over Norway/Latvia 10-5 while China/Czech Republic beat Hungary/Italy 9-6 in mixed doubles curling at the Youth Olympic Games (YOG) at Champery Curling Club on Saturday.

Based on the athletes' position within their team and their nation's or regions's overall position at the end of the mixed competition, a total of 48 teams were paired together, with one female and one male player from different National Olympic Committees.

The competition is a single knock out event with three sessions a day until Wednesday, January 22, when the winners will be crowned.

After one day of action, 12 teams advanced to the Round of 24 on Monday while the second Round of 48 will be played on Sunday.

Denmark/China emerged as winners over Norway's mixed gold medallist, Ingeborg Forbregd, and Latvia's Ricards Vonda.

"I think they got a chance to go far but I don't know how far, but you know I think they got a good chance," said Dane Lars Vilandt who coached the Denmark/China pair.

Dane Karolina Jensen had high praise for her teammate, 17-year-old Chinese athlete Zhai Zhixin, "I have played mixed doubles before but not with a guy from another country, but I play with him. It's a good option to place in drawers and learn other cultures and stuff and he's very nice."

Vilandt thought the young Chinese curler could improve his tactical abilities, "Our country has a long history of winter sports. We started playing early and we learned the tactics right away. So I think we got a little advantage there. Chinese players master good technique in overall and they should be more aware of their tactic problems."

After the first day of action other pairs that have advanced to the next round are Japan/France, Poland/Britain, Turkey/Sweden, Italy/Spain, Latvia/New Zealand, France/Russia, Germany/Hungary, Sweden/Poland, United States/Canada and Slovenia/Switzerland.