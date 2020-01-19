China's top economic planner approves investment projects worth 194 bln USD in 2019

Source: Xinhua| 2020-01-19 13:55:47|Editor: huaxia

BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's top economic planner said Sunday that it has approved 157 fixed-asset investment (FAI) projects with combined investment totaling 1.33 trillion yuan (about 194 billion U.S. dollars).

A large part of the investment has gone into transportation and energy projects, according to Meng Wei, a spokesperson with the National Development and Reform Commission.

Other projects that attracted the FAI included those from high-tech and water conservation sectors.

China's total FAI expanded steadily in 2019 with investment in high-tech industries leading the growth, official data showed Friday.

The country's total FAI increased 5.4 percent year on year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. Investment in high-tech industries registered an outstanding growth of 17.3 percent year on year.