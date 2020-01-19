Glass platform opens to tourists in southern China mountain

Source: Xinhua| 2020-01-19 14:45:50|Editor: ZD

NANNING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- A glass sightseeing platform has stoked excitement among visitors to a mountain in southern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

On Saturday, hundreds of visitors tiptoed on the overhanging platform as it began trial operations in a world geological park in the county of Leye, a place famous for its karst mountains and natural sinkholes.

The 80-meter-long platform spans over the ridges of a mountain about 1,450 meters above sea level. Underneath the bridge is a natural sinkhole, about 613 meters deep in the ground.

The bridge connects with the mountain ridges through five points, causing no damage to the vegetation under it, according to attraction's management administration.

"I think the glass bridge will greatly enrich the experience in the park and attract more visitors," said local tourism official Liu Mudan.