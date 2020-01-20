Tokyo stocks close higher after Wall Street's gains

Source: Xinhua| 2020-01-20 15:57:08|Editor: Shi Yinglun

TOKYO, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Tokyo stocks ended higher Monday, with the benchmark Nikkei stock index closing at a 16-month high, as Wall Street's climb late last week on robust housing starts data for December bolstered sentiment here.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 42.25 points, or 0.18 percent, from Friday to close the day at 24,083.51.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, gained 8.72 points, or 0.50 percent, to finish at 1,744.16.

Construction, electric power and gas, and machinery-linked issues comprised those that gained the most by the close of play.