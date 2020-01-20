Tokyo stocks close higher after Wall Street's gains

Source: Xinhua| 2020-01-20 15:57:08|Editor: Shi Yinglun
Video PlayerClose

TOKYO, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Tokyo stocks ended higher Monday, with the benchmark Nikkei stock index closing at a 16-month high, as Wall Street's climb late last week on robust housing starts data for December bolstered sentiment here.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 42.25 points, or 0.18 percent, from Friday to close the day at 24,083.51.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, gained 8.72 points, or 0.50 percent, to finish at 1,744.16.

Construction, electric power and gas, and machinery-linked issues comprised those that gained the most by the close of play.

KEY WORDS:
YOU MAY LIKE
MORE PHOTOS
TOP STORIES
EDITOR’S CHOICE
MOST VIEWED
EXPLORE XINHUANET
010020070750000000000000011100001387207501