Factbox: China hits "fast-forward" button on 5G base stations construction

BEIJING, March 20 (Xinhua) -- China will quicken the construction of 5G networks to crank up the economic engine in the battle against the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Here are the latest developments related to the construction of 5G base stations in China:

-- The country's top economic planner said Wednesday that it will expedite the construction of "new infrastructure" projects such as 5G networks and data centers, shoring up information services for the new consumption.

-- A total of 25 provincial-level regions have put new infrastructure projects in their government work reports so far, with 21 intending to advance 5G network construction.

-- Beijing municipal government recently discussed putting forward specific solutions for the construction of 5G base stations in the city's subways. Beijing has put 26,000 5G base stations into operation, with 5G users reaching about 800,000.

-- Shenzhen held a video conference Monday focusing on the promotion of major projects, rail transit and 5G infrastructure construction. Shenzhen plans to build a total of 45,000 5G base stations by the end of August 2020.

-- Shanghai's telecom operators have optimized their 5G network construction plans, prepared 5G materials supplies in advance, and linked up with the industrial chain, especially equipment manufacturing enterprises and terminal manufacturers in a timely manner to ensure the completion of 30,000 5G base stations by the end of this year.

-- North China's Tianjin Municipality will build 20,000 5G base stations by the end of this year. Based on these 5G base stations, the city's urban areas, the core areas of the Binhai New Area and different development zones are expected to be fully covered by the 5G networks.

-- South China's Guangdong Province will build 60,000 5G base stations in 2020, with 50,000 to be completed in the first three quarters. Townships of all nine cities in the Pearl River Delta region, as well as county seats in the northern, western and eastern parts of the province, will have 5G network coverage for more than 90 percent of the population by year-end.

-- East China's Jiangxi Province will build 20,000 5G base stations by 2020, promote full coverage of 5G networks in Nanchang, the provincial capital and the city of Yingtan, as well as key application areas, and vigorously develop "5G plus Industrial Internet."

-- Southwest China's Guizhou Province, the country's first big data comprehensive pilot area, plans to increase its number of 5G base stations to 10,000 by the end of the year.

-- Southwest China's Yunnan Province will invest 50 billion yuan (around 7.04 billion U.S. dollars) to build 200,000 5G base stations to fully cover cities, prefectures, county seats and urban districts in the province with the 5G networks.

-- Leading telecom operator China Unicom said it will work with China Telecom to finish construction on 250,000 5G base stations across the country by the end of the third quarter.

-- China Mobile, one of the country's leading telecommunications operators, has nearly 50,000 5G base stations in use and provides 5G services in 50 cities. The company will increase its number of 5G base stations to 300,000 by the end of the year, and launch more 5G applications to better meet market demand.