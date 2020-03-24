Chinese companies step up support for fight against COVID-19 in Malaysia

Source: Xinhua| 2020-03-24 15:46:14|Editor: huaxia

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese companies have stepped up efforts to help fight COVID-19 outbreak in Malaysia with fresh donations of medical supplies.

China Communications Construction Company, the main contractor of Malaysia's East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project, donated an assortment of medical supplies to aid Malaysia on Tuesday in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The supplies include face masks and medical goggles. Test kits will be arriving in Malaysia, said Bai Yinzhan, managing director of China Communications Construction (ECRL).

"We have received support from the government and all walks of life in Malaysia as we are undertaking the ECRL project," he said. "We should try our best to help when Malaysia and its people are facing the epidemic."

Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Bai Tian said the embassy had called on Chinese companies based in Malaysia to provide help to Malaysia, their host country.

"I am happy to say that the Chinese companies based here in Malaysia are already mobilized, lots of help are on the way. The Chinese government's assistance is also underway," he said, adding that a video conference call between Chinese and Malaysian public health experts is scheduled for later this week to share the experience on fighting COVID-19.

Malaysia's Health Ministry Secretary-General Chen Chaw Min, who received the medical supplies on behalf of his ministry, expressed appreciation for the assistance rendered by the Chinese side.

"This desperate situation where many countries have faced this COVID-19 outbreak, so many items are needed and the number of cases has increased and their uses have increased," he said.

As of Monday, a total of 14 individuals have died of the COVID-19 in Malaysia, with the total cases of the COVID-19 in the country standing at 1,518.