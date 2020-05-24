Uganda reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, raising total to 198

Source: Xinhua| 2020-05-24 15:14:48|Editor: huaxia

Video Player Close

KAMPALA, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Uganda's Ministry of Health reported on Saturday 23 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 198.

Out of 1,187 samples collected from cross-border drivers and the community, 19 Ugandan truck drivers and four contacts of previously confirmed truck drivers under quarantine tested positive for the virus, the ministry said in a statement.

A total of 38 foreign truck drivers who had tested positive for the virus were handed over to their countries of origin, it said.

Out of the 198 COVID-19 cases, 68 have recovered and no one has died of the disease, it added.

Uganda on May 19 further eased the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions as the East African country gradually moves to open up. Enditem