Tianjin port tops LNG imports in China

TIANJIN, May 25 (Xinhua) -- North China's Tianjin port ranked first in liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports in the first four months of this year, accounting for nearly 20 percent of the country's total LNG imports, according to the Tianjin Customs.

From January to April, LNG imports through the Tianjin port increased 25.6 percent year on year to hit 3.92 million tonnes.

The LNG imported through the port mainly came from Australia, Russia and members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

As an efficient and green energy source, the imported LNG ensures the supply for winter heating and new energy vehicles like LNG buses in northern China. Enditem