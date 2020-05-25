China firmly opposes U.S. sanctions on Chinese enterprises, institutions over Xinjiang: spokesperson

Source: Xinhua| 2020-05-25 23:58:18|Editor: huaxia

BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- China expresses strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to the United States adding relevant Chinese enterprises, institutions and individuals to its "entity list" over Xinjiang affairs, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said here Monday.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a press conference when asked to comment on the U.S. Department of Commerce saying on Friday that it would sanction relevant Chinese enterprises and institutions for human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

The United States, adding relevant Chinese enterprises, institutions and individuals to its "entity list," has overstretched the concept of national security, abused export control measures, violated the basic norms governing international relations, interfered in China's internal affairs and harmed China's interests, Zhao said, adding that China deplores and firmly opposes such actions.

Xinjiang affairs are purely China's internal affairs which brook no interference from any other country, Zhao said, noting the measures on countering terrorism and deradicalization in Xinjiang have been taken for the purpose of preventing the extremism and terrorism at their source, and these measures accord with Chinese laws and international practices.

"These measures have been proved effective, been widely supported by 25 million people of various ethnic groups in Xinjiang and contributed positively to the global anti-terrorism cause," he added.

The U.S. accusation against China is nothing but absolute nonsense to confound the public, and only further reveals the U.S. malicious intention to disrupt Xinjiang's counter-terrorism efforts and China's stability and development, said the spokesperson.

"We urge the United States to correct its mistakes, rescind the relevant decision and stop interfering in China's internal affairs. China will continue to take all necessary measures to protect the legitimate rights and interests of the Chinese enterprises and safeguard China's sovereignty, security and development interests," he said. Enditem