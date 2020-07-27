China issues guidelines for COVID-19 prevention, control in meat plants

Source: Xinhua| 2020-07-27 10:57:53|Editor: huaxia

BEIJING, July 27 (Xinhua) -- China has released guidelines for COVID-19 prevention and control in meat processing plants in an effort to eliminate any potential risks of the virus spreading.

Meat plants should track workers' health conditions, report any potential infection risks and enhance their awareness of personal hygiene and protection, said the guidelines issued by the State Council joint prevention and control mechanism against COVID-19.

While putting a whole-process product tracking system in place, meat processors should ask for certificates proving the meat is coronavirus-free when using imported supplies, the document said.

It also required the testing of environmental samples in processing facilities on a regular basis. Those in high- and medium-risk regions should test the environment for the novel coronavirus every day, and plants in other regions at least once a week.

The guidelines also laid out emergency response measures in case environmental samples test positive, or infections are confirmed. Enditem