BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping has stressed full implementation of major tasks set at the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the integrity of leading officials.

Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at a meeting with members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee held on Monday and Tuesday.