India test-fires supersonic interceptor missile

Source: Xinhua| 2017-12-28 19:07:20|Editor: Jiaxin

Video Player Close

NEW DELHI, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- India on Thursday successfully test-fired an indigenously developed advanced air defence (AAD) supersonic interceptor missile, capable of destroying an incoming ballistic missile at low altitude.

The interceptor missile successfully hit an incoming ballistic missile head-on at an altitude of 35 km. The test was carried out from a test range in the country's eastern state of Odisha, official sources said.

"It was a direct hit and grand success. Today's test was conducted to validate various parameters of the interceptor in flight mode and it was all success," defence sources said after the test launch.

This was the third supersonic interceptor test carried out by India this year in which an incoming ballistic missile target was successfully intercepted. Earlier, two similar tests were conducted in February and March this year.