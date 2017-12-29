Obama named most admired man in U.S. Gallup poll

Source: Xinhua| 2017-12-29 03:39:27|Editor: Mu Xuequan

WASHINGTON, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- Former U.S. President Barack Obama and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton were named respectively the most admired man and woman in the new Gallup poll.

Obama, who has held the title for 10th year in a row, was named by 17 percent of those polled as the man they admired most, compared to 14 percent who chose incumbent President Donald Trump.

Gallup said that it has asked the most admired man question 71 times since 1946 and the current president has won the top title 58 times.

Nine percent of the respondents said that Clinton was their most admired woman followed by former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama with 7 percent and talk show host Oprah Winfrey with 4 percent.

The survey marks the 16th consecutive year Clinton has been the most admired woman. She has held the title 22 times in title, more than anyone else, Gallup said in a release.

Besides, about a quarter of Americans surveyed could not name a man or woman they admire most, Gallup added. Nine percent picked a relative or friend as their most admired man and 13 percent did so for their most admired woman.

According to Gallup, the poll was conducted via telephone between December 4 and December 11, using a random sample of 1,049 adults.