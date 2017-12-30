Major titles won by Chinese athletes in 2017

Source: Xinhua| 2017-12-30 16:55:33|Editor: Zhou Xin

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- Following are the numbers of major titles won by Chinese athletes in the year of 2017:

106 - Chinese athletes won a total of 106 major titles (world championships and World Cup finals) in 24 disciplines, one less than the number of 2016.

27 - 27 of the 106 major titles came from Olympic disciplines, including eight in aquatics (three in swimming and five in diving), two in athletics, two in badminton, one in judo, four in gymnastics (three in gymnastics and one in trampoline), two in sailing, two in shooting, three in table tennis, three in skating (one in figure skating and two in short track speed skating), one in snowboard.

6 - Six Chinese athletes set as many world records in the past year, including four from Olympic disciplines.

3,340 - Since 1949, Chinese athletes have won 3,340 world major titles and set and equal world records for 1,300 times.