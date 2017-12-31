20 IS suspects captured in Istanbul

Source: Xinhua| 2017-12-31 16:34:08|Editor: Zhou Xin

ISTANBUL, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Istanbul police on Sunday detained at least 20 people, including 15 foreign nationals, over their suspected links to the Islamic State (IS), local media reported.

Anti-terror teams captured the suspects in three districts of the city, who were allegedly linked to IS leaders in Syria and Iraq and planning an attack during New Year's Eve celebrations, the state-run Anadolu Agency said.

In recent days, Turkish police have detained 120 suspected IS militants in 12 provinces as security measures are being stepped up for New Year celebrations.

Abdulkadir Masharipov, a Uzbek national, killed 39 people at Istanbul's Reina nightclub on New Year's Eve this year in a shooting spree claimed by the IS.