Small plane crashes in Costa Rica, killing 12: local media

Source: Xinhua| 2018-01-01 05:11:14|Editor: yan

Video Player Close

SAN JOSE, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- At least 12 people, mainly foreigners, were killed when their small plane crashed early Sunday in a mountainous region of Costa Rica's coastal Guanacaste province, local media reported.

"There are no survivors," the daily La Nacion said, citing Security Minister Gustavo Mata.

The plane was believed to be carrying 10 passengers, at least five of whom shared the same last name, and two pilots.

Local firefighters were reportedly on the scene, in Bejuco, in the canton of Nandayure.

The Cessna 208B, operated by Nature Air, had taken off from Punta Islita Resort, in Nandayure, and was on its way to the capital San Jose.

The interim deputy director of the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ), Michael Soto, told the daily he was preparing to head to the site of the crash.

"Right now we are readying a specialized group to travel to the area," said Soto.