Trump says U.S. could "go back in" Paris Agreement

Source: Xinhua| 2018-01-11 06:17:31|Editor: Zhou Xin

Video Player Close

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) shakes hands with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg during a joint press conference at the White House in Washington D.C., the United States, on Jan. 10, 2018. U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Washington could "conceivably" re-enter into the global Paris climate agreement, from which he announced the withdrawal last year. (Xinhua/Ting Shen)

WASHINGTON, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Washington could "conceivably" re-enter into the global Paris climate agreement, from which he announced the withdrawal last year.

At a news conference with Prime Minister Erna Solberg of Norway, Trump said: "We could conceivably go back in."

However, he insisted that Paris Agreement, which the international community signed in 2015 with the aim of combating climate change by limiting global temperature rise to well below two degrees Celsius, was "a bad deal" and "very unfair" to the United States.

"The Paris Accord really would have taken away our competitive edge, and we're not going to let that happen. I'm not going to let that happen," he added.

Trump's words may mean that his position was actually unchanged from a year ago.

Trump's decision in June last year to pull the United States out of the landmark global accord has sparked a wave of anger and dismay at home and also a chorus of disapproval abroad.