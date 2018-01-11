California campus closed as police search for shooter after suspected gunfire

Source: Xinhua| 2018-01-11 17:59:50|Editor: Jiaxin

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- A Southern California college campus has been closed after reports of firing Wednesday, with police searching for the shooter.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The gunfire was reported near the campus of California State University in San Bernardino, 100 km east of the Los Angeles downtown.

The university made an announcement on its website: "Reports of shots fired near Visual Arts Building and Parking Structure West. Shelter in place. Do not try to leave campus. Do not call police dispatch at this time."

Local police closed the campus, which has about 20,000 students, and are searching it building by building.

"Police are making progress in clearing buildings, but please be patient and continue to shelter in place until police clear your building. More information to follow," the latest alert on the university's website said.

Kimberly Cheng, a reporter with Los Angeles television station KTLA, tweeted that the San Bernardino Police Department told her that there was no active shooter.

" ... Something struck a building on north side of campus. They're not sure yet what caused it," Cheng tweeted.

Many students complained on social media that since the building doors had no locks, they felt unsafe. Some of them had fled the buildings.