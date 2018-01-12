Red Cross welcomes UN report on migration, urges more actions

Source: Xinhua| 2018-01-12 06:18:32|Editor: Mu Xuequan

GENEVA, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) on Thursday welcomed the latest report by UN chief on migration and urged world leaders to act to stop death, despair and abuse along migration trails.

"We are happy to see that the safety and dignity of all migrants -- of all people -- are prominent in the report," IFRC President Francesco Rocca said in a statement.

"It is our hope now that governments will adopt a Global Compact on Migration that delivers tangible, time-bound and compassionate outcomes for all migrants, regardless of their status," he said.

He added that the violence, abuse and death that people face when migrating are "preventable", stressing that migrants have the same human rights as everyone else.

"All people migrating should have unfettered access to essential services and humanitarian aid, as well as special protections for those most at risk, especially unaccompanied children," he highlighted.

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday launched his report on migration in New York titled "Making Migration Work for All".

In the report, the UN chief showed his vision for constructive international cooperation on migration, and urged governments to treat migration as a positive global phenomenon and refrain from setting up barriers to legal international migration.