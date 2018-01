Source: Xinhua| 2018-01-16 09:09:42|Editor: Xiang Bo

BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday extended condolences to his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif over the death of all the 30 Iranian sailors aboard a tanker, which sank Sunday afternoon after colliding with a freighter in the East China Sea a week ago.