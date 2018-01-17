CPPCC studies Xi's anti-corruption instructions

Source: Xinhua| 2018-01-17 22:59:21|Editor: Liangyu

Yu Zhengsheng, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), presides over a meeting of the Leading Party Members' Group of the 12th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 17, 2018. Leading Party members with the CPPCC National Committee on Wednesday studied President Xi Jinping's latest anti-corruption instructions. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Leading Party members with the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) on Wednesday studied President Xi Jinping's latest anti-corruption instructions.

Xi, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, delivered a speech to the second plenary session of the 19th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the CPC last week, calling for more anti-corruption efforts to "fundamentally improve the political ecosystem of the Party."

Yu Zhengsheng, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, presided over the meeting of the Leading Party Members' Group of the 12th CPPCC National Committee.

The meeting agreed that Xi's speech explained strategic guidelines for Party governance, summarized experiences of exercising full and rigorous governance over the Party and analyzed challenges and risks ahead, said a statement released after the meeting.

It also said that the Leading Party Members' Group should follow the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and contribute to strict governance over the Party.

The meeting listed the study and implementation of the spirit of the 19th CPC National Congress and Xi's latest anti-corruption instructions as CPPCC's primary political task.

The CPPCC should also safeguard Xi's position as the core of the CPC Central Committee and the whole Party, as well as the authority and unified, centralized leadership of the CPC Central Committee.

The statement said the CPPCC should take the lead in implementing the CPC's eight-point code on frugality.