Source:Xinhua| 2018-01-19 19:59:44|Editor: Mengjie

Video Player Close

A driver works on board a bullet train for test operation on Chongqing-Guiyang railway, Jan. 18, 2018. A railway connecting Chongqing and Guiyang, two major cities in southwest China, will open Jan. 25. With a total length of 347 kilometers, the railway will have 12 stops. Designed for passenger trains running at a speed of 200 km per hour, the railway will improve traffic between China's southwest and the rest of the country. (Xinhua/Wu Jibin)